Gov. Wolf approves second round of state funding for small businesses, over $13.5 million

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) Secretary Dennis Davin announced Sunday that 160 companies in 43 counties have received $13.5 million of approved funding during the second round of the COVID-19 Working Capital Access Program (CWCA).

Through two rounds of funding, more than $23 million has been awarded to several businesses such as restaurants, wellness centers, wineries and breweries, consulting firms, and salons and spas.

“Small businesses are the fabric of our commonwealth, and the Wolf Administration is committed to supporting them to the fullest extent during this unprecedented time,” said Sec. Davin.

In the first round of funding, eight businesses across Elk, Jefferson and Blair Counties received state funding. Now, seven businesses across Blair, Cambria, Cameron, Centre, Clearfield, Elk and Somerset Counties received funding during the second round.

Blair

Green Bean Coffee House, LLC ($100,000 received)

Cambria

Woody Lodge Winery ($100,000 received)

Cameron

Brotys LLC ($72,522 received)

Centre

Nexen Construction, LLC ($100,000 received)

Clearfield

Carns Equipment, LLC ($100,000 received)

Elk

Elk County Powdered Metal Inc ($100,000 received)

Somerset

Kern Brothers Lumber, LLC ($100,000 received)

Governor Wolf announced on March 25 that the Commonwealth Financing Authority (CFA) authorized the transfer of $40 million to the Small Business First Fund for CWCA.

To view the full list of businesses who will be receiving funding, click here.