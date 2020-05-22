Gov. Wolf announces counties to go green phase, Huntingdon yellow

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) – In a press conference Friday afternoon, Governor Tom Wolf announced 17 counties would be moving to the green phase on May 29.

Of those 17 counties, four from the WTAJ viewing area will move to green.

Those counties include Cameron, Clearfield, Elk, and Jefferson. The other 13 counties moving to green include Bradford, Clarion, Crawford, Forest, Lawrence, McKean, Montour, Potter, Snyder, Sullivan, Tioga, Venango and Warren.

In the process, Governor Wolf also announced that Huntingdon County will enter the yellow phase on May 29 along with Dauphin, Franklin, Lebanon, Luzerne, Monroe, Pike, and Schuylkill.

It is a beginning and appreciated as Huntingdon County can now join with our other partnering counties of the Southern Alleghenies Economic Development Region.

There is much more to be done. Huntingdon County continues to follow CDC guidelines for the health and safety of employees and patrons and customers as businesses open safely.” Mark A. Sather, Huntingdon County Commissioner

Centre County, which is one of the first yellow phased counties will not go to the green phase. Gov. Wolf stated that Centre County officials chose to stay yellow because they feel they are not ready to go into the green phase.

The counties going green have been able to maintain the yellow phase metrics for 14 days showing they are ready to move to the next phase according to Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine.