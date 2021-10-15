Gov. Wolf announces $20k grant to Somerset County navy supplier

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Over $20,000 in program funding was granted to Somerset County navy supplier, Global/SFC Valve Inc., Governor Tom Wolf announced.

The funding was awarded through Pennsylvania’s Pre-Apprentice and Apprenticeship Grant Program, which offers assistance to registered apprenticeship programs.

“Global is very thankful for this grant to fund our apprenticeship program. These apprentices are eager to be learning valuable new skills all while earning their paycheck,” Global/SFC Valve Inc. President and CEO Linda Heining said.

Global/SFC Valve Inc. supplies the highest quality underway replenishment systems, as well as standard valves and fluid control systems, along with many other maritime products and services to the U.S. Navy.

“Apprenticeship Program funding mutually benefits businesses and apprentices ready to learn, allowing Global/SFC Valve, Inc., to specifically train apprentices for in demand machinist positions to support their operations—one being a critical supplier to the United States Navy—while funneling trainees into manufacturing careers,” Gov. Wolf said.

The project received $21,203 to help the supplier train three apprentices to become machinists capable of working on the Navy nuclear valves for the United States aircraft carriers and submarines.

Although a major supplier for the United States Navy, Global/SFC Valve Inc., has struggled to hire experienced machinists. The funding will support on-the-job training in addition to classroom training for apprentices.

“My administration is proud to support Global/SFC Valve, Inc., as they strategically grow and provide new opportunities in Somerset County,” Wolf continued.