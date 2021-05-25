Goucher Street closed due to sinkholes

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) has a warning for drivers in Cambria County.



A section of Goucher Street in Lower Yoder Township – is closed due to sinkholes forming on the street. This is effective immediately.



A detour is in place from D Street and follows Menoher Boulevard and Saint Clair Road to Route 56, Fairfield Avenue.

At this time, there is no word on when the work will be completed or when the street will reopen.