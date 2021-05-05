GOP wants to restore work-search rule for jobless benefits

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Republicans in Pennsylvania’s GOP-controlled Legislature are advancing legislation to reinstate work-search requirements for people claiming unemployment benefits.

The bill cleared the House Labor and Industry Committee on a party-line vote Tuesday. The sponsor, Rep. Jim Cox of Berks County, said many employers are having trouble finding workers.

Gov. Tom Wolf, a Democrat, has waived the requirement for now. Still, Wolf’s office said certain industries may have difficulty hiring workers because, for instance, some parents have children learning at home or some people are waiting for a second vaccine dose.

Others may have chosen to change careers during the pandemic. Wolf’s office also suggested that employers need to pay more.