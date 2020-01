STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — A new statue found it’s home in happy valley, and we’re sure you’ll recognize it!

Take a look at these photos posted to the Penn State Football Facebook page!

This Nittany Lion statue is custom-made out of tires, and weighs more than 200 pounds!

It first made its debut at the Goodyear Cotton Bowl.

It was generously gifted to the university, where it will remain on display for all to see.