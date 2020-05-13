Goodwill Stores Reopen, Adjust to Differences

PHILIPSBURG (WTAJ) — This past Friday the Goodwill Industries of North Central Pennsylvania– which includes Philipsburg, State College, St Marys, Dubois and Clearfield reopened.

While they may be open, things are a little different for shoppers. They’re asking customers to wear masks and practice social distancing. The stores themselves are limiting the amount of people inside at a time, and are making changes to what can be returned. In addition– restrooms and dressing rooms have to be closed, and the donations have to wait a 3-5 day period before they’re able to be processed. The Philipsburg store manager, Andrew Georgino says he’s glad to help run a place that helps so many people in so many way. Many customers I spoke with were excited to be out shopping again. Some were out looking for things to do to keep them busy at home – like buying board games, or furniture to refinish.