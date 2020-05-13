Goodwill Stores Reopen, Adjust to Differences

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PHILIPSBURG (WTAJ) — This past Friday the Goodwill Industries of North Central Pennsylvania– which includes Philipsburg, State College, St Marys, Dubois and Clearfield reopened.
While they may be open, things are a little different for shoppers. They’re asking customers to wear masks and practice social distancing. The stores themselves are limiting the amount of people inside at a time, and are making changes to what can be returned. In addition– restrooms and dressing rooms have to be closed, and the donations have to wait a 3-5 day period before they’re able to be processed. The Philipsburg store manager, Andrew Georgino says he’s glad to help run a place that helps so many people in so many way. Many customers I spoke with were excited to be out shopping again. Some were out looking for things to do to keep them busy at home – like buying board games, or furniture to refinish.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss