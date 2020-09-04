Goodwill Store in State College changing location

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — A local goodwill store will change their location later this fall.

The Goodwill Store in State College will close their location on Westerly Parkway, and open a new store in College Township off of the Benner Pike.

The non profit operated in Happy Valley for nearly forty years. It is expected to move into the building off of Benner Pike where the Office Depot once stood.

The building has sat empty since 2016.

The store says they hope to complete the swap by mid-October.