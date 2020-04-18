Goodwill Donation Center Waiver

When this Goodwill store was closed because of the shutdown, piles of items were sitting here for days.

In mid March all Goodwill retail stores and donation centers in the state were shutdown, considered non-life sustaining.

Then a health problem started.

“Even though we asked people not to donate at that time, because we had no one attending our centers, they were still bringing it donating in front of the buildings and thus creating a health issue, Ray Donati, President and CEO for Goodwill Industries of North Central Pennsylvania, said.

Goodwill requested a waiver from the Governor’s office, to reopen, but were denied.

The store asked state Representative Cris Dush, for help. He asked the Governor for the waiver, and it was granted for Goodwill donation centers throughout the state.



“Typically they spend about a quarter of a million dollars a year on landfill, and it would amount to about a half a million dollars in increased cost, well another quarter of a million dollars, just in all this stuff going to waste if it was setting outside, Representative Dush, said.



Ray Donati with Goodwill, says the North Central Region had to layoff 600 workers since the shutdown.

Thanks to the waiver Goodwill donation centers are back to their regular hours and are able to keep some staff employed.

Goodwill aims to hire people with disabilities.



Donati says donors are emptying their belongings outside, and then a workers with a mask and gloves on brings the items into the facility.

“When they’re bringing them in they’re bringing in boxes or plastic bags and then they will remain untouched for at least two weeks before even think about processing them,

Donati, said.

Goodwill is asking donors to not make special trips to donation centers, but only to give when they’re already out going to the grocery store or the pharmacy.