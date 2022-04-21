BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Three people face charges for shoplifting $483 worth of merchandise from a Walmart in Blair County in February.

On Feb. 18 Freedom Township Police arrived at the Walmart, located at 200 Commerce Drive in Duncansville, after an employee reported that four people had just shoplifted. Police arrived at the Walmart and as they were looking for the individuals in the area, a good Samaritan told police that they drove towards I-99 in a Ford SUV and also gave the license plate number, according to a criminal complaint.

After finding an empty shopping cart along the highway, police spoke with the employee and learned that two carts were involved in the incident. One was stolen from the store and the other was still sitting inside the store with over $1,600 worth of items.

Police reviewed surveillance footage and saw Tonya Koch, 39, Amanda Lewis, 39, both of Duncansville, Ashley Runkle, 33, of Altoona and a minor inside an orange Ford Edge that arrived in the parking lot. The three adults then left the store empty handed but the minor left with the shopping cart and was seen running to the Ford before taking off out of the lot. Police said that after they left, they filled up the vehicle with the stolen items on Dunnings Highway.

Police noted that Koch has a history of retail theft from 2001-2013 and that Lewis had one conviction in 2019. Lewis was also banned from Walmart property.

The two face misdemeanor charges of conspiracy of retail theft while Koch faces a felony. Koch also has a preliminary hearing set for April 28 while Lewis and Runkle have one set for May 19.