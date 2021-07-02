Good News: Mac Miller Fund to award $75K in grants to artists in PA

LOS ANGELES, CA – OCTOBER 28: Mac Miller performs on the Camp Stage during day 1 of Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival 2017 at Exposition Park on October 28, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images)

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pittsburgh Foundation has created a new arts initiative that will award grants to Black, Indigenous and People (BIPOC) artists through the Mac Miller Fund.

The (BIOPC) Artists Micro-Grant Program will give 75 artists $1,000 to assist them in their ongoing work. Artists living in the following counties are eligible to apply:

Allegheny

Armstrong

Beaver

Butler

Fayette

Greene

Indiana

Mercer

Lawrence

Somerset

Venango

Washington

Westmoreland

The Mac Miller Fund supports young musicians with resources to help realize their full potential through exploration, expression and community, according to the Pittsburgh Foundation’s website. It’s designed to carry on the legacy of Mac Miller, an acclaimed musician and native of Pittsburgh who died in 2018.

The online application is available until July 23, and applicants will be informed Sept. 1 if they’ve been awarded the grant.

“By accepting this award, you agree that the purpose of this grant is to support the creative work and well-being of BIPOC artists in Pittsburgh and that all grant funds will be used toward improving or enhancing literary, artistic, musical or similar creative capacity, skill or talent of the individual artist grantee,” the application states.

The Mac Miller Fund continues to support programming, resources and opportunities to young artists from underserved communities. It also supports organizations that address problems of substance abuse in the music industry.

To learn more about Mac Miller and his legacy or to consider donating to the fund, you can head to the fund’s website.