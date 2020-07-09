Golfers “pawing it foreward” for families in need of service animals

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Some people in Blair County were certainly “paw”ing it “fore”ward on Thursday for the Service Paws of Central PA.

Their golf event kicked off in the afternoon at Park Hills Golf Club in Altoona.

We’re told over 50 people came out to support to nonprofit.

The Chairman of the Board Joe Fagnani said service animals can cost families thousands of dollars, and his organization wants to help them get the help they need.

“I’ve talked with a few people at different service dogs schools and as far as I know, we’re the only group that helps people purchase service dogs,” he said.

During the dinner celebration, three recent service animal recipients were be there to show donors how their support is changing lives.