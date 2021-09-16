Golf tournament to raise funds for rebuild of Mapleton American Legion

HUNTINGDON, Pa. (WTAJ) – Fore! Coming your way this weekend is a golf tournament fundraiser to help raise the Mapleton American Legion back up from the ashes.

Back in April, an early morning fire destroyed the building, leaving the community heartbroken to have lost such a big part of their history.

To help raise money to rebuild it, the American Legion Country Club invites folks out for a day of golf on Sept. 18’th at 9 a.m., with hopes to hit their fundraising goal.

“We’re trying to hit $10,000,” said Senior Vice of Post 107 Brad Semple.

While raising money for the cause, Financial Officer Christina Swanger says a lot will be in store for those who attend.

“We’re going to have door prizes, food, or course golf going on. We’re going to do a 50/50, a basket raffle we also have goodie bags that we’ve had specialty made for the golf tournament for all the golfers that come out,” listed Swanger.

For more tournament information, click here.

