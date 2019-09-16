Golf tournament raises money, awareness for drug prevention

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — On Monday, high school students from across our area competed in Operation Our Town’s Annual Golf Tournament.

More than 150 young golfers participated, trying to win a $250,0000 grant for their respective schools.

The money would go towards a current or new school program aimed at the prevention of drug use.

The event is held to thank those in the community who’ve helped “Operation Our Town” over the past year.

“The participation from the community is always gratefully appreciated, and Operation Our Town continues to grow, and we continue our mission of fighting drugs throughout our community,” Brian Durbin, Committee member for Operation Our Town, said.

The money raised from the tournament goes towards programs aimed at reducing drugs and crime in Blair County.