PORTAGE, Pa. (WTAJ)– Floral Fields at Golden Farms in Portage held their second annual Flower Fest Sunday.

When visitors purchase a ticket at Flower Fest, they get a Flower Fest Passport that they can use to get free samples from any of the twenty vendors in attendance. Vendors also have more products available to sell.

Director Emily Horn said that it is a great opportunity for people to see products that they won’t find in a normal store.

“We wanted to really show the area what kinds of local vendors are available,” Horn said. “And everyone one here makes, bakes or creates their own products. And we wanted to really show them off.”

One of the vendors was Forbes Trail Brewing from Stoystown, Pennsylvania, which just opened in early July.

“We try to do some different local stuff, also just to support the local area,” says Kaitlin Fahy, co-owner of Forbes Trail Brewing. “So it brings people in to them and also gets our name out there, getting people to try our stuff and know that we’re there. Since we are so new we are trying to get our name out there.”

Horn says that they just started planting flowers this year and they have been able to figure it out as they go. Next year, she hopes to plant more to make the event bigger and better.

“It’s great I think the agro-tourism industry is really picking up and we’re just trying to have people enjoy nature and get out here and let them enjoy what we have on the farm,” Horn said.