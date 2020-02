ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — A GoFundMe page has been set up to help pay for the funeral of the teenager shot and killed Tuesday night in Altoona.

As of the time of writing this article, the fundraiser has reached $24,100, well over the $10,000 goal.

A vigil is planned for Friday at 5:30 p.m. on 4th Ave. in Altoona in the alley between Jefferson Park and Overflow Church, where Devon Pfirsching was killed.

A memorial is already set up in that location.