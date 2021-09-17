Job well done: goats leave Johnstown Flood Memorial after helping clear out the lakebed

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– The goats at the Johnstown Flood National Memorial have now left after doing their part for the season in the Lakebed Rehabilitation Project.

The goal of the project is to help give visitors a better idea of how big the lake was and to imagine the historic flood by restoring the area to a low-lying meadow.

The goats were provided by Allegheny GoatScape in Pittsburgh in order to help in clearing unwanted vegetation in the lakebed. Their mission is to “reduce invasive and unwanted vegetation in public spaces and vacant lots, utilizing goats for browsing,” according to the press release.

In total, the goats cleared approximately five acres of the unwanted vegetation on the north abutment side of the dam. A group of volunteers along with the park staff took care of the goats.