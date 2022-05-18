ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) – After nearly two years of virtual events, the American Heart Association is excited to be holding the annual Blair Go Red for Women event and fashion show in person.

Women across Central Pa. are invited to come together and “Reclaim Your Rhythm” on Thursday, May 26 from 6-9 PM at the Blair County Convention Center.

This event will give the opportunity for guests to learn more about cardiovascular disease by hearing inspiring speakers, including local stories from survivors, and to raise money to go towards this great cause. A fun fashion show will take place featuring models who are healthcare heroes and survivors.

There will be a silent purse auction, as well as a heart-healthy dinner during the night’s events.









The American Heart Association will also present two awards – the Healthy Lifestyle Change Award and the Heart Hall of Fame Award. The Healthy Lifestyle Award is presented to a local woman who has made a positive change in their health and the Heart Hall of Fame Award goes to a local health care leader who is making a difference.

Tommi Burchfield, the chair of the 2022 Blair Go Red for Women Campaign said, “Over the past couple of years, we’ve all gotten a little out of sync and many women have been struggling to maintain their responsibilities and their own physical health and mental well being. This year’s event is all about reclaiming a healthy rhythm to your life and celebrating members of our community who have been a big part of helping us all lead healthier lives.”

If you would like to attend the event on Thursday, May 26, you can find more information at blairgored.heart.org