Memorial go-kart race to benefit Make-A-Wish

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A go-kart event taking place in Morrisdale will be benefiting Make-A-Wish in honor of a child who passed away.

The 9th Annual Brandon Denochick Memorial Race will be taking place at Flat Run Speedway on Saturday, May 29. Last year’s event raised $40,106 for Make-A-Wish Greater Pennsylvania and West Virginia, bringing in a total of more than $183,500 in donations over the past eight years.

Before passing away in July of 2012, Brandon Denochick was granted his most heartfelt wish to go on a shopping spree. Brandon’s parents started this event in their son’s memory with the goal to raise funds and help grant the wishes of other children diagnosed with critical illnesses.

Doors open at 10 a.m. and tickets will be sold at the gate from $5 to $10.