JOHNSTOWN Pa. (WTAJ) — This weekend the Johnstown Inclined Plane, is inviting everyone to get outside and “Go Fly a Kite.”

The event is this upcoming Saturday at the inclined plane and is free for everyone.

There will be kite flying, a free craft station with the Cambria County Dairy Princess, and discounts at the icecream shop.

If you don’t already have a kite, you can buy one at the Inclined Plane gift shop.