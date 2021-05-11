Glider carrying two men crashes into Raystown Lake

HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Two men were left soaking wet after their glider crashed into the water at the Lake Raystown Resort in Lincoln Township Tuesday afternoon.

The glider flying out of Reedsville made an emergency landing into the lake after the wind in the area subsided preventing the aircraft from staying airborne. One of the men said the landing was gentle and no one was hurt.

The two reportedly exited the aircraft and swam to shore to seek help. They plan on dismantling the glider and using a trailer to take away the parts.