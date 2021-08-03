Centre County contractor to pay over $20 million in restitution

(WTAJ) — Glenn O. Hawbaker Inc., a contractor based in Centre County, will pay over $20 million in restitution in resolution to a wage-theft case.

Hawbaker Inc. appeared in Centre County court Tuesday and was accused of stealing tens of millions of dollars from its employees, along with violating federal and state prevailing wage laws.

Charges were announced by Attorney General Josh Shapiro in April after a three-year investigation. According to Shapiro, Hawbaker Inc. received an estimated $1.7 billion in funding as of 2021.

The restitution is $20,600,000 and must be paid within 120 days. In addition, Hawbaker Inc. will pay $240,000 to the Attorney General’s office within 100 days. Centre County President Judge Pamela Ruest said she did not impose a fine and is happy with the restitution amount.

Hawbaker Inc. will have 30 days to appeal.