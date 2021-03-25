Glendale School District moves to virtual after several COVID-19 cases

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Glendale Jr. and Sr. High Schools will be moving to virtual learning Thursday following several positive cases of COVID-19.

The school district received notices this week of multiple high school students and staff testing positive for the virus according to a letter sent to parents and guardians by Superintendent Edward DiSabato.

“In order to prevent further spread of the virus, it is imperative for all students and staff to closely monitor for symptoms and to practice masking and social distancing while in the community and/or around others,” said DiSabato. “We strongly advise against student gatherings during this time. Cooperation from all is critical in preventing the continued spread of the virus.”

The state Department of Health has reportedly recommended that the school return to a virtual learning setting through Friday, March 26. The school district plans to resume in-person learning on Monday, March 29.

All school clubs and extra-curricular activities will also be suspended and access to the school buildings is prohibited.