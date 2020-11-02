Glendale Jr/Sr high go remote after COVID-19 case

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Glendale School District has notified parents that an individual at the Glendale Jr.-Sr. High School has tested positive for COVID19. This individual was in school on October 30, 2020.

Upon receiving guidance from the PA Department of Health epidemiology team, it has been determined that in order to ensure the safety of our staff and students, the Glendale Jr.-Sr. High School will be closed for face-to-face instruction and will be utilizing remote instruction with the

Google Classroom platform through November 5, 2020.

Officials at the school say that all club and extracurricular activities are suspended during this time and access to the building for students is restricted. This closure will give time for anyone who

may have been exposed to the current case time to begin their 14-day quarantine window, thus eliminating the possibility of anyone who may be asymptomatic from unknowingly passing the virus.

Unless otherwise notified, the normal in-person schedule will resume on Monday, November 9, 2020.

This closure applies only to the Jr.-Sr. High School. Glendale Elementary School will remain open at this time.