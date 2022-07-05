HOLLIDAYSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Spring Giving Campaign is underway for the Blair Regional YMCA. The fundraiser gives the YMCA the ability to offer financial assistance to children and families that can’t afford to take part in its programs or membership.

Programs offered at the YMCA include swim and gym classes, tee-ball, and regular use of their facility.

Campaign organizer Phyllis Baker explained the YMCA is committed to making sure the funds raised go to good use within their community.

“Whether or not you’re down on your luck, maybe this isn’t the right time or you don’t have the extra cash to join a facility,” Baker said. “We’re gonna help you do that. We wanna open our doors to everybody in our area despite the circumstances that they might be under.”

Donations can be made by mail or in person at 1111 Hewit St. in Hollidaysburg. Online donations are also being accepted on their website.