Girls Night Out Altoona donates $47k to breast care center

Pictured from L to R: GNOAI committee members Janice Frank, Jessica Curfman, Loane Maier, Dianne Crust, Marcy clapper, Megan Steinbugl; CSSMCW Development/Fundraising Administrator Kim Oleksa; and GNOAI committee members MaryLou Brennecke, Kim Vandevander, and Paula Binus.

WINDBER, Pa (WTAJ) — The Girls Night Out Altoona, Inc. (GNOAI) announced a $47,500 donation to the Joyce Murtha Breast Care Center (JMBCC) to support patient care services.

On Monday, Feb. 21, GNOAI announced the donation, which is their largest to date, after raising an astounding $190,000 this year.

“We are so grateful for the committee’s continued support and dedication to increasing breast cancer awareness and helping patients in our community,” said Kim Oleksa, Chan Soon-Shiong Medical Center at Windber (CSSMCW) Foundations/Development Administrator.

The $190,000 will be split between four organizations the GNOAI support. In addition to the JMBCC, The Penn State Hershey Cancer Insitute, The Breast Cancer & Women’s Health Institute of Pennsylvania, and UPMC Women’s Breath Health Center will receive donations.

The GNOAI has been raising funds for the JMBCC since 2008, raising over $399,000 for the breast care center. To date, the GNOAI has raised and donated a total of 1,141,031.16.