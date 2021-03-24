Girl Scout troop leader accused of stealing thousands

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Cambria County Girl Scout troop leader is facing felony theft-related charges after state police say she pocketed thousands in troop funds.

Along with not depositing $7,990 from the Lilly troop’s 2020 Girl Scout cookie sale, Barbara George, 49, of Lilly, also kept $481.33 from the 2019 nuts and candy sale, according to charges filed by a trooper with the state police organized crime task force.

George is also accused of using the troop’s two debit cards for unauthorized purchases for a total of $5,008.15.

In April 2020, George gave forged and altered bank records to the Girl Scouts of Western PA when they were requested so an audit could be performed, state police noted.

George was arraigned Wednesday by Magisterial District judge John Prebish Jr. On charges of felony theft and felony theft by failure to make required deposition of funds. She is also charged with misdemeanor tampering with records. George was released on an unsecured $10,000 bond and is slated to appear for a preliminary hearing on March 31.