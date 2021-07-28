‘It’s a girl!’ African elephant calf born at Somerset conservation center

This elephant calf was born on the morning of July 18 at the Pittsburgh Zoo’s International Conservation Center in Somerset, Pa. The baby stands a little less than three feet tall and weighs around 218 pounds. (courtesy: Pittsburgh Zoo and PPG Aquarium)

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A baby elephant entered this world at the Pittsburgh Zoo & PPG Aquarium’s International Conservation Center (ICC) in Somerset.

According to the zoo, the calf was born on the morning of July 18, standing a little less than three feet tall and weighing around 218 pounds. It’s the first baby for the mother, Sukuri, who’s been attentive with her newborn.

“We are delighted that the pregnancy and birth went smoothly,” Willie Theison, lead elephant care specialist at both the ICC and Pittsburgh Zoo, said. “Initial introductions are going very well, with both mom and calf staying close to each other.”

Theison said they are tracking and encouraging progress with parameters like weight, bloodwork and feeding.

It’s reported that the baby elephant is to remain with her mom at the ICC, which is located on approximately 1,000 acres in Somerset.

The ICC is the only facility of its kind in North America that specializes in the care and breeding of African elephants, allowing the Pittsburgh Zoo to serve as a major leading role in addressing the needs of the species in North America.

