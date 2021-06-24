“Gibstock 2.0” taking place this Saturday to benefit local EMT who passed away in July 2020

ELK COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – In July, 2020, Gibby Buerk, a beloved EMT in his St Marys community passed away from a heart condition.

In his honor, lifelong friends held a fundraising festival, called “Gibstock,” and raised more than $10,000, which prompted them to start a scholarship foundation for area students hoping to enter the medical field.

This Saturday, the community will come together again for “Gibstock 2.0,” and celebrate Gibby’s legacy once again.

Taking place at 149 market Rd. in Wilcox, the event will run from 11 a.m. – 2 a.m. Admission for the event is $20, and will feature live music from area artists, a bonfire and camping.

The 2nd annual fundraiser in his honor not only remembers his legacy, but it also fulfills one of his lifelong goals.



“On his land, he always wanted to have, like a music festival with all his friends and call it “Gibstock,” Chris McIntosh, one of Buerk’s lifelong friends and organizer of Gibstock said. “And so when this happened, we were like ‘hey man we got to make that happen.’ and then from there we developed it into a nonprofit and a scholarship.”