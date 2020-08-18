GIANT, MARTIN’S to offer drive-up flu vaccinations in 2020

The GIANT Company announced flu vaccinations are now available at all 132 GIANT and MARTIN’S Food Markets in-store pharmacies to help families fight the flu this year.

New this flu season, GIANT and MARTIN’S pharmacists will also offer drive-up flu vaccinations in select store parking lots beginning in September.

“The GIANT Company has been focused on adapting to the way we are living now and by offering drive-up vaccinations our pharmacists can better serve our customers,” said Leigh Shirley, director of pharmacy operations, The GIANT Company. “Whether visiting a pharmacist in store or via our new drive-up vaccinations, now more than ever it’s important to get your flu shot this season.”

Beginning Sept. 13 and running through Oct. 17, select GIANT and MARTIN’S pharmacies will offer drive-up flu vaccinations where patients can pull into a spot in the designated area of the store parking lot and be vaccinated without leaving their car.

For customers who cannot be safely vaccinated from inside their vehicle or for walk-up customers, seating will be available. Social distancing measures will be in place if more than one patient is being served. Store locations offering drive-up flu vaccinations as well as the dates and times will be available at giantfoodstores.com/flushot or martinsfoods.com/flushot by Sept. 1.

In addition to the drive-up flu vaccinations, customers can also visit any in-store pharmacy to receive their vaccination now. GIANT and MARTIN’S pharmacies offer several types of flu shots for children, adults and seniors. Most insurance plans cover flu shots at $0 copays, including Medicare Part B. Flu shots are administered by immunizing GIANT and MARTIN’S pharmacists, subject to state regulations. No appointment is needed for both the in-store and drive-up vaccinations.

To find the nearest GIANT or MARTIN’S pharmacy, visit the GIANT or MARTIN’S websites or download the free GIANT or MARTIN’S Pharmacy App.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends that everyone six months and older get a flu vaccination. While the CDC recommends flu shots for everyone over six months, certain groups of people are at greater risk for complications from the flu. These groups include: people with diabetes, pregnant women, adults over 65, children under 5, those with asthma and other chronic lung diseases, those with kidney and liver disorders, heart disease patients and those with compromised immune systems.