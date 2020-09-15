GIANT/MARTIN’S to hire 4,000 employees

(WTAJ) — As companies are beginning to hire more employees to meet customer demand due to the COVID-19 pandemic, such as Amazon and Walmart, local grocery stores GIANT/MARTIN’S says they are starting the process of hiring 4,000 employees to full and part-time positions.

Part- and full-time positions across the chain include cashiers, stocking, deli, and other fresh departments. The GIANT Company’s distribution center in Carlisle, Pa., as well as the GIANT Direct facilities in Camp Hill and Lancaster, are also hiring for positions that include order selectors and delivery drivers.

The GIANT Company is committed to investing in its 35,000 talented team members by offering best-in-class benefits and policies that enhance health and well-being, support flexibility and career advancement and encourage work-life balance, the company stated.

“We’re excited to see the team coming together for our new store in Harrisburg, and we’re looking for even more caring and enthusiastic team members,” said Matthew Lutcavage, vice president of human resources, The GIANT Company. “With the increased demand for both in-store and online grocery shopping continuing, we are looking to hire in all areas of the business throughout the holiday season and beyond, helping us deliver on our purpose of connecting families for a better future, while having fun along the way.”

Since the beginning of the year, The GIANT Company has hired approximately 7,000 temporary and part-time team members across its family of brands which includes GIANT, MARTIN’S, GIANT Direct, MARTIN’S Direct and GIANT Heirloom Market.

Those interested can apply at the GIANT or MARTIN’S websites or speak with any store manager.