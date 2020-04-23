GIANT/MARTIN’S to hire 3,000 more team members

CARLISLE, Pa. (WTAJ) — The GIANT Company announced that it intends to hire an additional 3,000 team members to meet the demands for groceries as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.

The company says it’s hiring for multiple in-store positions plus fulfillment center selectors and drivers to support GIANT Direct, its online grocery service that offers pickup and delivery.

Over the past month, GIANT reports hiring approximately 4,000 temporary and part-time team members across its family of brands which includes GIANT, MARTIN’S, GIANT Direct, MARTIN’S Direct, and GIANT Heirloom Market.

“We’re committed to serving our communities and customers during this extraordinary time while helping our neighbors who are looking for work,” said Matthew Lutcavage, vice president of human resources, The GIANT Company.

“Over the past two months, our incredible in-store and e-commerce team members have worked tirelessly to serve families, but the demand for online grocery keeps growing stronger,” continued Lutcavage.

To meet this demand, they will introduce tech enhancements to the GIANT Direct platform with the goal of adding order capacity and increasing time slots. GIANT Direct offers contactless pickup service at more than 130 GIANT and MARTIN’S stores. Customers across 90% of the company’s footprint have access to this online grocery ordering and delivery service.