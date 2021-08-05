GIANT, MARTIN’S now accepting SNAP benefits for online ordering

(WTAJ) — Residents in Pennsylvania can now use SNAP and EBT benefits at GIANT and MARTIN’s Direct for both grocery pickup and delivery, the GIANT Company announced.

To shop via GIANT Direct or MARTIN’S Direct, customers need to add their EBT Card, add their groceries to their online cart, and enter their PIN and pay for eligible items. As always, SNAP benefits can only be utilized on specific food items — the same requirements as when shopping in a store.

“Making sure the communities we serve have access to nutritious food is at the core of who The GIANT Company is and central to our purpose of connecting families for a better future,” said Matt Simon, vice president of brand experience, The GIANT Company. “Now, customers who participate in SNAP can enjoy the convenience of online shopping, while still receiving the same low prices and maximizing their SNAP benefits for the food they need to share a healthy meal with their family.”

According to the Pennsylvania Department of Human Services, 1.8 million people in the Commonwealth are currently on SNAP. People in eligible low-income households can obtain more nutritious diets with SNAP increasing their food purchasing power at grocery stores and supermarkets.

“Though we are beginning to emerge from the public health crisis, COVID-19 still remains a danger to many, especially because many SNAP recipients are older and may have chronic health conditions. The SNAP Online Purchasing pilot has given thousands of Pennsylvanians the ability to safely shop for fresh groceries and pantry staples during this health crisis,” said Acting Department of Human Services Secretary Meg Snead. “We are grateful that The GIANT Company has joined this program and we encourage SNAP recipients to take advantage of this convenience.”

Later this month, the GIANT Company plans to begin accepting SNAP benefits in the other three states where it operates stores, Maryland, Virginia, and West Virginia, according to their release.