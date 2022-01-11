GIANT, MARTIN’S customers can round up orders for local food programs

A personal point of view of shopping with a push cart in the grocery store

(WTAJ) — The “Feeding School Kids” initiative is returning to the GIANT Company, where customers can round up their grocery purchases at GIANT or MARTIN’S to donate to local public schools’ food programs.

Feeding School Kids will run until Feb. 28. It was launched last year to address the issue of childhood hunger and raised over $3.3 million in 2021, according to the company.

The GIANT Company is donating $250,000 this year to the program.

“School food programs are critical to fighting food insecurity and ensuring children receive regular, nutritious meals,” said Jessica Groves, community impact manager, The GIANT Company. “Thanks to the generous support of our customers, we are proud to bring back our Feeding School Kids initiative in support of our local schools and their hunger relief efforts. Together, we are directly impacting local school food programs from something as simple as paying off student lunch debt to providing free breakfast and lunch to all students.”