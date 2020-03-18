GIANT/MARTIN’s adapts to pandemic, including senior-only hours,

CARLISLE, Pa. (WTAJ) — The GIANT Company announced several updates as part of its efforts to meet the needs of the communities during the COVID-19 pandemic, including modifying hours and offering specific early morning shopping for older members of the community.

You can read all of GIANT/MARTIN’S changes below.

“We are grateful for our team members who are working tirelessly around the clock to restock our store shelves and online fulfillment centers and continuing to serve our customers and communities during this unprecedented time,” said Nicholas Bertram, president, The GIANT Company. “While all of our stores remain open and operational, we do have some updates to share which will enable us to help get products on shelves sooner and continue serving customers while protecting the health and wellbeing of our team members.”

Updated Store Hours

In order to allow more time for team members to sanitize, unload deliveries, stock shelves, and better serve customers throughout the day, all store hours will be adjusted to 6 a.m. – 10 p.m. beginning Thursday, March 19, until further notice.

New Store Hours for Customers 60 and Older

According to the CDC, the members of our population who are age 60 and older are most vulnerable to the COVID-19 virus. To support this group, beginning Thursday, March 19, all GIANT, MARTIN’S and GIANT Heirloom Market stores will open from 6 a.m. – 7 a.m. daily in order to service only customers who are age 60 and older.

This will allow customers in this age category to shop in a less crowded environment, which enables social distancing. They’ll also be shopping prior to any other customers entering. Although team members will not request ID for entry, the company asks its customers to please respect the purpose of the early opening – and do the right thing for your neighbors.

Product Limits

Beginning immediately, GIANT is placing a limit of “two” on key categories throughout the store, including paper goods and disinfectant products.

Now Hiring

The GIANT Company is hiring temporary and part-time team members across its family of brands which includes GIANT, MARTIN’S, GIANT Direct, MARTIN’S Direct and GIANT Heirloom Market. Immediate positions as service associates, cashiers, general stock clerks, drivers and fulfillment center selectors are available. Those interested, including anyone whose employment may have been affected by the pandemic, can apply online at the GIANT or MARTIN’Swebsites or speak with any store manager.

Grocery Delivery and Pickup

The GIANT Company continues to offer delivery and pickup through GIANT Direct and MARTIN’S Direct. Available slots are limited, and the company is working to expand capacity. Currently, only contactless deliveries for all customers in all areas until further notice. Contactless delivery means that the driver will practice social distancing during the delivery process.

For more information on The GIANT Company’s efforts in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, visit the GIANT or MARTIN’S websites.