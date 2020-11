(WTAJ) — Giant Eagle is looking to fill 40 permanent full and part-time jobs in its Johnstown and Altoona supermarkets.

The company will hold a socially distanced in person hiring event on Monday at its University Park store on Scalp Avenue in Johnstown.

If you’re interested you can meet with a recruiter, and maybe even receive a job offer the same day.

The hiring event will take place Monday from 1 pm-6 pm.

Everyone is required to wear a mask or other face covering.