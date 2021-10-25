Giant Eagle hiring events in Johnstown to fill over 50 positions

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — All Giant Eagle stores in the Johnstown area will host in-store hiring events to fill more than 50 positions Tuesday.

Available positions will include permanent full- and part-time across the company’s Johnstown supermarkets. Shifts are available across daytime, evening and overnight. Some positions include:

Personal shoopers for Giant Eagle’s curbside pickup and home delivery services

Pharmacy technicians

Deli and prepared food clerks

Cashiers

Bakers

Overnight stockers

Meat cutters

The event will take place Tuesday, Oct. 26, from noon until 6 p.m. at all Giant Eagle locations. Candidates will meet with a member of store leadership for 20 to 30 minutes and have the opportunity for same-day job offers.

Those who are interested are encouraged to explore open positions and submit their application online in advance to speed up the in-person interview process, but walk-in candidates are also welcome, the company said.

All event participants will be encouraged to wear a mask or other face covering.

It’s reported Giant Eagle Team Members are offered a variety of benefits, such as flexible scheduling, competitive wages, weekly pay, bonus plans, talent development programs, advancement opportunities, Team Member discounts and paid time off.

For more information, head to Giant Eagle’s Hiring Day Event page on their website.