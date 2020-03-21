Giant Eagle, GetGo offering $10 million in bonus pay to employees

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WTAJ) — Giant Eagle announced on Saturday that it will be giving $10 million in bonus to employees as they continue to work during the coronavirus outbreak.

This will include workers Giant Eagle, Market District, Giant Eagle Pharmacy and GetGo locations, as well as those working in its warehouses and delivering needed product to stores.

Giant Eagle says the bonus pay will start immediately and be retroactive on Sunday, March 15. There is currently a Saturday, May 2 end date, but this is open to change depending on the needs of the community.

“As a company, we must continue to find ways to support our incredibly dedicated Team Members. Across all our communities every day, they are working tirelessly to keep families safe, healthy and fed. We cannot thank them enough. They are our heroes,” said Laura Shapira Karet, President and CEO, Giant Eagle, Inc.

Giant Eagle also said in the press release that they are looking to hire new employees, and added that they will also be included in the bonus pay offer.