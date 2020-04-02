Giant Eagle adds hours for First Responder shopping

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WTAJ) — Giant Eagle is launching a dedicated shopping hour for first responders across our communities in all its supermarkets on Thursdays and Fridays, the company said in a release.

Starting Friday morning, April 3 at 6 a.m., the company will open its doors an hour early for police officers, firefighters, paramedics, EMTs and other trained members of organizations connected with this type of work.

While store Team Members will not be asking first responders for employment verification, the company requests that other guests respect this dedicated hour.

Also in the release, Giant Eagle and Market District locations, including GetGo locations will be closed on Sunday, April 12 in observance of Easter.

The company states that supermarket locations will close on Saturday, April 11 at 9 p.m. as normal and reopen at 6 a.m. on Monday, April 13 for seniors, those who are differently-abled and those with compromised immune systems, and at 7 a.m. for all other guests.

“Our Team Members have been working around the clock to provide a safe shopping environment for our guests and to ensure access to essential food, fuel and medicines, and we cannot thank them enough for their heroic efforts throughout this pandemic,” said Giant Eagle Spokesperson Jannah Jablonowski. “We thank our guests for helping us recognize our Team Members in this special way and encourage everyone in our communities to please keep these closures in mind as you plan your food, fuel and prescription needs next week.”

All GetGo locations will close at 10 p.m. on Saturday, April 11 and open at 6 a.m. on Monday, April 13.