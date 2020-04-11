GIANT Company to limit number of customers in stores to help mitigate spread of COVID-19

(WTAJ) — The GIANT Company today announced it will limit the number of customers in its stores it their ongoing efforts to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus.

They will begin limiting the number of customers in store starting on Monday, April 13. The number of customers allowed in the store at one time will vary by location and will be determined based on several factors, including occupancy and selling square feet.

GIANT is also asking that customers limit the size of their shopping party to one member per household as much as possible to continue maintaining social distancing practices to prevent the spread of the virus.

“This pandemic has reaffirmed the critical role grocery plays in our local communities and we appreciate our customers’ cooperation as we implement additional measures to help keep both them and our team members safe,” said Nicholas Bertram, president, of the GIANT Company.

To ensure these measures are taking place, a GIANT employee will be stationed at the front entrance monitoring shopper flow. When the store has reached capacity, customers will be asked to form a line outside, while observing social distancing. As customers exit, customers in line will be allowed in the store.

To learn more about what GIANT is doing to ensure customers are having a safe environment for their shoppers, visit their website at: giantfoodstores.com.