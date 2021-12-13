GIANT company donating hams to food banks across Pa.

DUBOIS, Pa. (WTAJ) — The GIANT Company plans to donate hams to several food banks in Pennsylvania in preparation for the holiday season, including the DuBois Area Food Pantry.

“As our local food banks and food pantries work tirelessly to assist individuals and families seeking support, which often increases during the holiday season, we want them to know they aren`t alone,” said Jessica Groves, community impact manager, The GIANT Company. “During this season of giving, The GIANT Company is proud to again join with our hunger relief partners to help brighten the holidays and ensure families in need throughout our local communities are able to come together for a special meal.”

In total, 3,000 hams will be donated across the following locations:

Blue Ridge Area Food Bank in Verona, Va.

Central Pennsylvania Food Bank in Harrisburg, Pa.

Chester County Food Bank in Exton, Pa.

CityTeam Chester in Chester, Pa.

Columbia Food Bank in Columbia, Pa.

DuBois Area Food Pantry in DuBois, Pa.

Helping Harvest Fresh Food Bank in Reading, Pa.

Jefferson County Community Ministries in Charles Town, WV.

Manna on Main Street in Lansdale, Pa.

Maryland Food Bank Western Branch in Hagerstown, Md.

New Hope Ministries in Dillsburg, Pa.

Philabundance in Philadelphia, Pa.

Second Harvest Food Bank in Nazareth, Pa.

York County Food Bank in York, Pa.

Any customers at GIANT or MARTIN’S can round up their purchases at checkout to benefit their local food bank or pantry. Customers can also donate free ham certificates at the register or online, where GIANT will make $10 to a local food bank.