CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Through its Feeding School Kids program, the GIANT Company raised $8,444 for the DuBois Area School District.

In addition to the funds that will go toward the school’s meal programs, GIANT also donated four large picnic tables as well as snack bags for students.

The Feeding School Kids campaign ran from Jan. 3 to Feb. 28 where customers at GIANT, MARTIN’S and GIANT Heirloom Market stores were invited to round up their grocery purchases to their nearest dollar or convert their CHOICE points into a donation for local schools’ food programs.

The initiative was launched in 2021 to address the issue of childhood hunger throughout local public school districts in the communities GIANT serves.

In total, the GIANT Company and its customers raised over $1.4 million.