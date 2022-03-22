STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — How do you feed a hungry mind on an empty stomach? That’s the question schools nationwide are facing with the upcoming loss of free meals for all students.

In an effort to help end hunger in classrooms, the Giant Company donated $19,427 to the State College Area School District to fill the gap and fund meals for students in summer school.

Members of the company and representatives of the school district met to present the donation Tuesday.

The donation is part of the company’s Feeding School Kids initiative where customers at GIANT, MARTIN’S, and GIANT Heirloom Market stores were offered to round up their grocery purchases to their nearest dollar or convert their CHOICE points toward raising money for school food programs.

“This is driven by our community and all of our shoppers,” said Donna Lonsinger, North Atherton Street GIANT Store Manager.

GIANT and its customers have raised over $1.4 million for the initiative since it began in 2021.

State College Area School District Food Service Director Megan Schaper said the donation comes at the perfect time, as Congress is not set to renew the U.S. Department of Agriculture child nutrition waivers which allow schools and organizations to serve free meals to children without needing to verify their families’ income.

“We’ve really been proud that we’ve been able to support families for the last two years through USDA,” said Schaper.

Without the waiver, it’s back to a price tag for some parents.

“That certainly impacts families as they’re dealing with higher fuel prices, higher grocery prices,” said Schaper. “Now, they’re going to have to put into their budget ‘school meals’ as well.

Additionally, schools will receive lower reimbursement rates and even face financial penalties.

Megan Schaper said free meals meant more children with full bellies.

“We’re serving about 15% more lunches every day and about 40% more breakfast,” Schaper said. “We have more people participating and nobody feels like they’re different.”

Schaper said the donation from Giant will provide temporary relief and they’re grateful for the community’s support, but noted there is still work to be done to make up for the loss of the waivers.