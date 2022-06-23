ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Ghosts and ghouls might be for Halloween, but these “GHOSTS” are for every day of the week — and one is heading to Altoona.

To celebrate the number one rated new show, GHOSTS, CBS is taking over cities across the country and The Alberta Haynes Museum will be right here in Altoona, Haynes’ hometown on June 29. The Pop-up in-person adventure will creep into AMTRAN’s garage on 5th Avenue for an experience like no other.

For fans who can’t make it to Altoona, a tour on the GHOSTS social media channels will showcase artifacts, memorabilia, and more.

To go along with your adventure, you’ll be able to bridge dimensions between the living and the dead virtually with a unique and easy-to-navigate experience. 10 character-exclusive collectible NFTs will be released and collecting all 10 will unlock distinct experiences in the metaverse.

The interactive experience will feature games and surprises as you explore the rooms and grounds.

“It’s exciting for us to bring our CBS Original comedy GHOSTS to life in ways that celebrate the characters of the show in creative, authentic and fun ways, all summer long,” said Mike Benson, president and chief marketing officer of CBS. “We hope that fans of the series, as well as anyone who has never seen GHOSTS, will enjoy the experiences we’ve created and see why it’s become the most popular new comedy on television.”

Other GHOSTS pop-up events across the country include the following:

Flower’s Flowers – A flowery Los Angeles experience in June honoring the ‘60s bohemian spirit, Flower.

– A flowery Los Angeles experience in June honoring the ‘60s bohemian spirit, Flower. Hetty-quette: a Book of Etiquette – A launch party for Hetty’s book of social “Hetty-quette,” even if her advice is a little dated!

– A launch party for Hetty’s book of social “Hetty-quette,” even if her advice is a little dated! T he Alberta Haynes Museum – The storied Alberta Haynes Museum, coming to life with an exclusive pop-up experience in Alberta’s hometown of Altoona, Pa. For fans who can’t make the trip in person, a tour on the GHOSTS social channels will showcase the artifacts, memorabilia and GHOSTS “Easter eggs.”

– The storied Alberta Haynes Museum, coming to life with an exclusive pop-up experience in Alberta’s hometown of Altoona, Pa. For fans who can’t make the trip in person, a tour on the GHOSTS social channels will showcase the artifacts, memorabilia and GHOSTS “Easter eggs.” Sass’s Ghost Stories – An evening storytelling performance in New York City to celebrate Sasappis’ storytelling roots.

– An evening storytelling performance in New York City to celebrate Sasappis’ storytelling roots. Pete’s Friend Zone – Pete’s Pinecone Trooper-themed “Friend Zone” in San Diego, which will have a campsite feel, complete with A-frame-inspired tents for shade, activation stations and campsite snacks.

– Pete’s Pinecone Trooper-themed “Friend Zone” in San Diego, which will have a campsite feel, complete with A-frame-inspired tents for shade, activation stations and campsite snacks. Thorfinn’s Viking Feast – A Viking lunch for Thorfinn, providing select fans with a Nordic-inspired dining experience at sea.

– A Viking lunch for Thorfinn, providing select fans with a Nordic-inspired dining Isaac’s Victory – Isaac finally one-ups Alexander Hamilton when he’s featured on a (wait for it … ) $11 bill!

– Isaac finally one-ups Alexander Hamilton when he’s featured on a (wait for it … ) $11 bill! Trevor’s Hamptons Party – The exclusive “Forever Trevor” ‘90s-themed Hamptons bash to give Trevor the party of his dreams.

– The exclusive “Forever Trevor” ‘90s-themed Hamptons bash to give Trevor the party of his dreams. Sam & Jay’s Woodstone Premiere – The world premiere screening event to kick off season two.

Fans can follow @GhostsCBS on Twitter, Instagram and TikTok for upcoming specifics on the campaign, and use #SummerOfGhosts to join in the fun.