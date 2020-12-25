Ghostbusters of Fulton County give back locally during the Holidays

(WTAJ) — Who you gonna call? The Retro Gaming Ghostbusters of Fulton County is an organization that does local charity events.

Around Christmas time they try to give back for the holidays.

You may have seen them at the East Freedom Walmart spreading holiday cheer and giving out gifts.

Ghostbuster, Aaron Seville, said they try to get out and do as much for the community as they can.

“We all know how families are struggling, especially this year with COVID, COVID this year hit really bad and this year we didn’t do too many charity events as well but we plan on trying to do but we plan on doing more for the community and help to give back what people deserve,” Seville said.