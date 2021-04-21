Ghost Town Trail receives grant for expansion in Cambria County

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Ghost Town Trail, which stretches from Indiana to Cambria County, received a $249,000 state grant to aid in expansion.

Awarded through the Commonwealth Financing Authority, the grant will assist with an expansion loop of the trail in Ebensburg and Blacklick Township with a goal of attracting more visitors to Cambria County.

State Representative, Frank Burns (D- Cambria), said “As a strong supporter of the outdoors, I’ve helped secure funding for this project before and I’m happy to do so again.”

Managed by the Cambria County Conservation and Recreation Authority and Indiana County Parks Trails, The Ghost Town Trail ranks on the ‘best hiking trails lists’ in state and national publications. The 46-mile-long trail was named the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources trail of the year in 2020.

Named after the coal mining communities that once stood on the railroad corridor, the fan-favorite attraction, draws thousands of bicyclists, hikers, runners and more each season. “This trail and our other outdoor recreation opportunities draw thousands of visitors to our communities, helping the local economy while providing families and folks access to the outdoors,” Burns said.

