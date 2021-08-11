Ghost Town Trail hosting ‘Trail-a-Thon’ races this October

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Runners, lace up your shoes: the Ghost Town “Trail-a-Thon” will take place the first weekend of October.

Runners will hit the course on Oct. 2 and can choose three different races: a marathon, a 15-miler or a 5k run/walk. There will also be a festival at Duman Lake County Park. The Trail-a-Thon will also feature a casual group bicycle ride on Oct. 3.

The Trail-a-Thon is being brought to the area by the Cambria County Conservation & Recreation Authority (CCCRA) and the Cambria County Regional Firefighters Association. This race is the fourth and final foot race in the Cambria County Trails Series, which was formed in 2016 as an effort to promote health and well-being.

“We often get grants to build and expand trails, but no grants exist to maintain them,” CCCRA Program Coordinator Caytlin Lusk said. “So we rely heavily on community support, and organizing these races is a great way to get the community involved while offering a fun environment. We don’t charge a fee to use the trails, so support from our race participants and business sponsors makes maintenance and trail enhancement more manageable as trail use increases over time.”

The runners’ course will begin and end at Duman Lake Country Park, All runners that finish will receive a medal and bikers will receive a long-sleeve event t-shirt. Awards will be given for 1st, 2nd and 3rd place overall for each distance.

You can sign up online at UltraSignup by typing “Chernisky Ghost Town Trail-a-Thon” in the search bar.