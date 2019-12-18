Getting to know State College’s newly appointed interim mayor

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ)–Monday evening, State College Borough appointed their interim mayor, Ronald Filippelli, who was sworn into his new position Tuesday afternoon.

Shortly after taking the oath of office, Filippelli sat down with WTAJ to discuss what inspired him to run for mayor, if he’ll seek re-election, and some of the key issues he feels should be the main focus of borough council.

Background:

Filippelli served for eight years on State College Borough Council from 2007-2015. For two of those years he was council president, and also served as the chair for the Centre Region Council of Governments for one year.

He also has served on various borough committees, including chair of the current zoning rewrite commission.

Filippelli was a longtime professor of labor studies at Penn State and associate dean emeritus of its College of the Liberal Arts.

How he became Interim Mayor:

Filippelli did not envision himself as the next State College Mayor months ago when he was approached by some in the community to throw his hat in the race.

“I said absolutely not… but here I am, so things change. I’m happy to be here and I’m looking forward to it,” Filippelli said.

After some thought, he says he realized the importance of serving his community.

“I think the most important word in a democracy is: citizen. I always wanted to make a part of my life one of service being a good citizen,” he said.

Filippelli was selected as interim mayor among 11 applicants, receiving appointment to the position by a 6-to-1 vote.

Monday night, borough council members’ names were randomly chosen with each having the opportunity to nominate a candidate. No discussion took place after nominations were made.

After four applicants were nominated, voting began in the order of nominations, and the first nominee to receive a majority of votes would become the interim mayor.

Filippelli was the first to be nominated by councilwoman Theresa Lafer. He received a majority on the first vote, which ended the process.

The only “no” vote came from councilman David Murphy, who tweeted his congratulations to Filippelli following Monday’s meeting.

One the issues:

As mayor, Filippelli says the most important part of his job is to run council meetings. He can also cast a vote when council is split on a decision.

When asked about issues he’d like council to place at the forefront, one was at the top of his list: affordable housing.

He said this should be a point of emphasis not only for Penn State Students (where he says there are problems with high rent rates) but others as well.

“I’m talking about homeowners too… who need to be able to have starter homes. Young professionals, for example, we’d like to attract to live in the borough, young families… the housing stock in the borough does not support that kind of need,” Filippelli said.

He added that the borough has plenty of groups and programs for affordable housing, but they’re not as effective as they could be if they worked together.

“I think State College needs a single comprehensive housing policy, which it does not have right now. It has excellent groups, housing transitions… the State College Land Trust. Obviously the borough has several programs which address the issue. My goal would be to try and encourage the borough and these various organizations to come together because we don’t have the kind of affordable housing we need in the borough,” Filippelli said.

He also said he would advocate for municipalities to be granted more options for raising revenue, including a “drink tax.”

When asked about his general approach to the position he said, “I think the mayor’s job is indeed an ambassador’s job in many ways. I hope to be a good listener. I hope to be able to be a conduit for interests that people and the borough have.”

Will Filippelli seek re-election?

A major issue brought up by some council members in voting for an interim mayor was the importance of seeking someone who would not run for re-election. Those such as councilwoman Lafer said there would be a large (and unfair) advantage for an incumbent (and appointed) mayor during a public election. Lafer said she didn’t want council to directly play a role in who the public elects.

Others like councilman Jesse Barlow felt that limiting a mayor to a two-year term would deter some qualified candidates from applying. He also noted that if the appointed mayor did an exemplary job, he or she shouldn’t be punished by not having the opportunity to run for the office again.

The borough’s solicitor said that regardless of an applicant’s “one-term” promise, there is now law prohibiting the mayor from seeking re-election.

When asked about re-election Tuesday, Filippelli was clear:

“I will not seek re-election. Absolutely not. Please publicize that. In fact, I don’t think anyone who put their name forward to be interim mayor should run for re-election. It’s a big advantage. The mayor should be an elected officer.”

Other details:

Filippelli, in replacing Don Hahn (who will become a District Judge in State College) will serve a two-year term, ending in January 2022. Following this term, the public will decide the next mayor.

Filippelli, as mayor, receives a salary of $13,000 a year,

Hi first council meeting as mayor will be Monday January, 6, 2020.