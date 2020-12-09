Getting pets for the holidays may not be the best option for everyone

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Central PA Humane Society expects an increase in pet adoptions over the holidays, but adding a furry friend to your family may not be the best option for everyone.

The humane society said before you consider getting a pet this holiday season, make sure you can handle the life long commitment.

“Think about the long term care, so while it’s nice to have an animal or save an animal this time of year, Christmas time, you need to think about the long term commitment an animal can live for 10 to 15 years sometimes longer,” shelter manager for the Central PA Humane Society, Theresa Shirley said.

And caring for an animal could be more responsibility to take on than you realize.

“Not only is it the day to day routine of feeding, and cleaning up after it, or cleaning its litter box, its vet bills animals are expensive,” outreach director for the Central PA Humane Society, Becky Felton said.

Because of so much, you have to take into consideration when adding a member to your family, the shelter does not believe in gifting animals as a surprise and wants everyone to be on board.

“For our policy here, if they are looking for a kitten or a puppy or an animal for children for Christmas or for family members we insist that everyone comes in and does a meet and greet,” Shirley said.

Shirley said people don’t always realize the responsibility of an animal, which leads to furry friends being returned to the shelter just months after being adopted.

“To that pet, you know has a forever home one day and then the next they are back with us, and that’s really not fair to the pet,” Felton said.

A good way to avoid this…

“Call shelters and ask we are here to help call us and say this is my situation what are your suggestions maybe you’re not ready for a dog but you can take on the responsibility of a ginnie pig or a rabbit a smaller animal that maybe doesn’t need as much intensive care as a puppy would,” Shirley said.

If you are looking to get a companion The Central PA Humane Society is open by appointment only.