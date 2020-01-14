Getting Fit in the New year

If you forgot about that new year’s resolution – we’re here to remind you about the benefits of hitting the gym in the new year. Our Morgan Koziar caught up with Registered Dietitian and Personal Trainer, Brad Beatty to hit the gym this morning. Brad showed Morgan several basic exercises that can be done from the comfort of your living room, yet all together they work every muscle group – so you’re still getting a well-rounded workout.

After Brad and Morgan worked on how to properly do a plank, they moved on to the push-up. Brad helped Morgan correct her form and showed her an easier way to do the push-up.

The next exercise that Brad Beatty demonstrated was the bent-over row. Brad says you can use any dumb bells in your home, or even water jugs to give yourself some added weight. The important thing to note when you’re doing the bent-over row is to keep your back completely straight, and to bend your knees.

Next Brad had Morgan doing a squat in the proper position. Personal trainer Janel Foster demonstrated two ways to do the squat – one involves going from a sitting position to a standing position – the other requires you to bend your knees, and squat down with your arms out and feet spread shoulder width apart.